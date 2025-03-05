Skip next section Scholz, Zelenskyy agree that Trump has a role to play in peace talks

Germany’s outgoing chancellor, Olaf Scholz, spoke over the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, during which Scholz said US President Donald Trump had a key role to play in any peace talks with Russia.

“The chancellor welcomed the Ukrainian president’s willingness to enter into negotiations at the earliest possible date,” a German government spokesperson said.

“Both agreed on the importance of the US president’s leadership role, also with a view to achieving a swift start to a ceasefire and lasting peace for Ukraine,” the spokesperson added.

Germany’s likely next chancellor, Friedrich Merz, has moved to increase defense spending in the wake of the fallout between Kyiv and Moscow and “in light of threats to our freedom and peace on our continent.”