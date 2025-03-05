03/05/2025March 5, 2025
France pushing to mend US-Ukraine ties
France said on Wednesday morning that it is working to mend the relationship between Ukraine and the United States in order to achieve “lasting and robust peace.”
France and the United Kingdom have proposed a partial one-month truce between Russia and Ukraine as part of European diplomatic efforts designed to shore up Western support for Ukraine after the fallout between Trump and Zelenskyy.
“We have proposed a truce. That is what is being studied within the negotiations with the United States,” government spokesperson Sophie Primas told LCI television.
“France and Europe are trying to reestablish a link between the United States and Ukraine.”
French President Emmanuel Macron said he planned to address the nation on Wednesday evening but did not specify what would be discussed.
“In this moment of uncertainty, where the world is confronted by large challenges, I will address you tonight,” Macron wrote on social media.
03/05/2025March 5, 2025
Belarus offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Belarus’ leader Alexander Lukashenko has welcomed the spat between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
In an interview recorded on February 27 that was published on Wednesday, Lukashenko told online political commentator Mario Nawfal that Trump had pursued a “brilliant” foreign policy.
“It benefits us that [Trump] showed Zelenskyy his place, he should know it,” he said.
Meanwhile, Lukashenko offered to host peace talks in Belarus.
He said it was important to reach an agreement with Zelenskyy “since a large part of Ukrainian society is with him.”
“Tell Trump that I expect him here with Putin and Zelenskyy,” Lukashenko said.
“There is only 200 kilometers (125 miles) between the Belarus frontier and Kyiv. Half an hour in a plane. Come,” he added.
03/05/2025March 5, 2025
Trump claims Ukraine ready to sign mineral deal
US President Donald Trump claimed he was working “to end the savage conflict in Ukraine” in his first address to Congress after returning to the White House.
He said the US had sent hundreds of billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine.
“You want to keep it going for another five years?” he asked, addressing Democrats in the gallery who applauded the amount of support the country provided Ukraine.
Trump also read aloud a letter that he said he recently received from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
“The letter reads, ‘Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians,'” Trump told Congress.
Trump said the letter also said: “We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine, maintain its sovereignty and independence. … Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time.”
Zelenskyy underscores importance of US partnership
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of ties with the United States in his evening address on Tuesday.
Zelenskyy claimed that although Ukraine could defend itself, “For us, normal, partnership relations with the US are important for a real end to the war.
“Now it is necessary to find the strength to move forward, to respect each other, just as we have always respected the US, Europe and all partners, and to do everything together to bring peace closer,” he added.
He also said he had instructed officials to obtain confirmation from Washington about its halt in military support to Ukraine, which had only been announced in the media.
