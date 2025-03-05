Skip next section France pushing to mend US-Ukraine ties

France said on Wednesday morning that it is working to mend the relationship between Ukraine and the United States in order to achieve “lasting and robust peace.”

France and the United Kingdom have proposed a partial one-month truce between Russia and Ukraine as part of European diplomatic efforts designed to shore up Western support for Ukraine after the fallout between Trump and Zelenskyy.

“We have proposed a truce. That is what is being studied within the negotiations with the United States,” government spokesperson Sophie Primas told LCI television.

“France and Europe are trying to reestablish a link between the United States and Ukraine.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said he planned to address the nation on Wednesday evening but did not specify what would be discussed.

“In this moment of uncertainty, where the world is confronted by large challenges, I will address you tonight,” Macron wrote on social media.