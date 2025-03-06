Skip next section 2 killed in strike on Kryvyi Rih — regional authorities

At least two people were killed and seven were injured in a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region, regional authorities said.

Four of the injured were in critical condition, the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration said.

Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhiy Lyssak said on the Telegram messaging service that the missile had targeted civilian infrastructure and had hit a five-story hotel.

Kryvyi Rih is the home town of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.