2 killed in strike on Kryvyi Rih — regional authorities
At least two people were killed and seven were injured in a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region, regional authorities said.
Four of the injured were in critical condition, the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration said.
Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhiy Lyssak said on the Telegram messaging service that the missile had targeted civilian infrastructure and had hit a five-story hotel.
Kryvyi Rih is the home town of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Macron says to consider putting Europe under French nuclear umbrella
French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris could consider putting allied European countries under France’s nuclear umbrella.
“In response to the historic call by the future German Chancellor, I have decided to open the strategic debate on the protection of our allies on the European continent through our deterrent,” Macron said in a televised speech.
He said that France’s nuclear deterrent had played a role in maintaining peace and security in Europe since Paris first developed it in 1964.
Likely new German chancellor Friedrich Merz had suggested talks with France and the United Kingdom over establishing a nuclear umbrella. Germany does not have nuclear weapons.
Multiple European leaders have argued for European countries to boost defense capabilities and reduce dependence on the United States.
Macron warned that “Russia has become a threat for France and Europe,”
adding that “to watch and do nothing would be madness.”
“The future of Europe does not have to be decided in Washington or Moscow,” Macron said.
Welcome to our coverage of the EU summit and other news regarding Ukraine
European leaders are expected to endorse measures to boost defense spending and pledge continued support for Kyiv in a summit on Thursday in Brussels.
Delegations at the summit are slated to discuss EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s €800 billion ($864 billion) “ReArm Europe” plan.
Leaders of the European Union’s 27 member-states are due to be joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The meeting comes after US President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine. He has also called for European countries to take more responsibility for security within the NATO military alliance.
The night before the summit, Macron reiterated his support for plans to reduce the EU’s dependence on Washington.
“I want to believe that the United States will stand by us. But we have to be ready if that is not the case,” he said.
