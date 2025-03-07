Skip next section US company Maxar blocks Ukrainian access to satellite imagery

03/07/2025March 7, 2025

US aerospace firm Maxar Technologies confirmed it had disabled access to its satellite imagery for Ukraine, as US President Donald Trump’s administration suspended intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

In a statement, Maxar said it has contracts with the US government and dozens of allied and partner nations, and one of those contracts is GEGD (the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery program), a US government program that provides access to commercial satellite imagery collected by the United States.

“The US government has decided to temporarily suspend Ukrainian accounts in GEGD,” Maxar said, referring further questions to the US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, which confirmed the action.

Earlier, several users, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the blocking of access to the Ukrainian military blog Militarnyi.

According to Militarnyi, Maxar was probably the leading provider of commercial satellite imagery to users in Ukraine, particularly for pinpointing Russian troop movements or assessing damage.