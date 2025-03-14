Canada has called on the Group of Seven (G7) powers to support Ukraine against Russia’s “aggression,” as it gathers foreign ministers for three days of talks at a hotel in Charlevoix, on the banks of the St. Lawrence River in Quebec.

Once largely united, the G7, which includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, has been rattled since the return of US President Donald Trump, who has reached out to Russia and imposed punishing trade tariffs on close allies and competitors alike.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, who opened the formal G7 meeting, said she hoped to find ways to “continue to support Ukraine in the face of Russia’s illegal aggression.”

“We all want to see a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” she said.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urged the G7 to avoid “antagonistic” language toward Russia, saying it would hinder US diplomacy that could end the war that has killed tens of thousands of people.

Ukraine, under heavy pressure from Trump, who briefly cut off aid, agreed with Rubio in talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to a US proposal for a 30-day cease-fire with Russia.