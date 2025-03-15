Skip next section Recap of Friday’s developments

The European Union extended sanctions against some 2,400 more Russian entities and individuals over the war in Ukraine, in an effort to increase pressure on Moscow.

On the other hand, Trump said his envoy had a “very good and productive” discussion with Putin and that there was a “very good chance” that the “horrible, bloody war” would soon come to an end.

Trump said that Russian forces had completely surrounded Ukrainian troops and that Russia was advancing in Kursk. Trump urged Putin to “spare” the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

In response, Zelenskyy said that Putin would not end the war out of his own initiative, but “the strength of America is enough to make it happen.”

Meanwhile Putin called on Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region to surrender.

