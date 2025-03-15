03/15/2025March 15, 2025
Recap of Friday’s developments
The European Union extended sanctions against some 2,400 more Russian entities and individuals over the war in Ukraine, in an effort to increase pressure on Moscow.
On the other hand, Trump said his envoy had a “very good and productive” discussion with Putin and that there was a “very good chance” that the “horrible, bloody war” would soon come to an end.
Trump said that Russian forces had completely surrounded Ukrainian troops and that Russia was advancing in Kursk. Trump urged Putin to “spare” the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.
In response, Zelenskyy said that Putin would not end the war out of his own initiative, but “the strength of America is enough to make it happen.”
Meanwhile Putin called on Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region to surrender.
You can read about Friday’s updates in depth here.
https://p.dw.com/p/4roCy
Welcome to our coverage
United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to convene the second meeting — virtual this time — of the ‘coalition of the willing’ to discuss the developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine and to call for their support to increase pressure on Russia to accept a 30-day ceasefire.
The coalition largely consists of European nations but also includes Canada, Australia and New Zealand, as well as NATO and EU officials. It was formed in the aftermath of the dramatic blowout between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.
Relations between Washington and Kyiv have since improved partially as Trump attempts to convince Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire — one that Ukraine has agreed to already.
The call is expected to gauge how countries can help Ukraine in terms of military and finance along with a possible future peacekeeping mission.
“If Russia finally comes to the table, then we must be ready to monitor a ceasefire to ensure it is a serious, and enduring peace,” Starmer is set to tell leaders, in remarks released by his office ahead of the meeting.
“If they don’t, then we need to strain every sinew to ramp up economic pressure on Russia to secure an end to this war,” he will say today.
https://p.dw.com/p/4roCB