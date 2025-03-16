Skip next section Trump narrows responsibilities of special envoy Kellogg to Ukraine

Kellogg served as acting national security advisor during the first Trump term [FILE: February 20, 2017] Image: Nicholas Kamm/AFP

After reported complaints from Russia, US President Donald Trump has narrowed the role of Keith Kellogg, who will now serve solely as his special envoy on Ukraine.

Kellogg has previously been described as a special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

“I am pleased to inform you that General Keith Kellogg has been appointed Special Envoy to Ukraine,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social

platform.

A former national security advisor during Trump’s first term, Kellogg was excluded from recent talks in Saudi Arabia on ending the war.

He was also not involved in the talks with Russia that followed, with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff visiting Moscow instead to discuss a possible ceasefire.

US broadcaster NBC, citing a senior Russian official, reported that the Kremlin had put pressure on Trump because President Vladimir Putin considered Kellogg pro-Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the report, telling reporters on Friday Moscow has no intention of interfering.