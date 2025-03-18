Skip next section Zelenskyy awaiting details on partial ceasefire agreement before determining response

03/18/2025March 18, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was awaiting more details from Washington before determining their response to the limited ceasefire deal on the table.

“After we get the details from the US president, from the US side, we will give our answer,” Zelenksyy told reporters in Finland, adding that the US should act as “guarantors” and “our side will maintain it” as long as Russia sticks to it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump agreed during a lengthy phone call earlier in the day to an immediate pause in strikes against energy and infrastructure targets in the Ukraine war.

But Putin stopped short of agreeing to a broader ceasefire that the US sought and that called for a halt to fighting for 30 days so a longer ceasefire agreement could be hammered out.

‘Trust only actions, not words’ To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

“They are not ready to end this war, and we can see that. They are not ready even for the first step, which is a ceasefire,” Zelenkyy said, adding that Putin sought to “weaken” Ukraine.