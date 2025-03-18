Skip next section Poland, three Baltic states looking to quit landmine treaty

03/18/2025March 18, 2025

The defense ministers of Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, have announced plans to withdraw from the Ottawa treaty banning anti-personnel mines amid security concerns since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Military threats to NATO Member States bordering Russia and Belarus have significantly increased,” the ministers said in a statement.

“In the current security environment it is paramount to provide our defence forces flexibility and freedom of choice to potentially use new weapons systems and solutions to bolster the defence of the Alliance’s vulnerable Eastern flank,” the ministers said.

Last week, the countries, along with Finland, said they were “close” to an agreement on withdrawing from the treaty.

The treaty — signed by more than 160 countries and territories, including Ukraine, but not by the United States or Russia — bans signatories from acquiring, producing, stockpiling or using anti-personnel mines.