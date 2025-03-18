03/18/2025March 18, 2025
Poland, three Baltic states looking to quit landmine treaty
The defense ministers of Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, have announced plans to withdraw from the Ottawa treaty banning anti-personnel mines amid security concerns since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Military threats to NATO Member States bordering Russia and Belarus have significantly increased,” the ministers said in a statement.
“In the current security environment it is paramount to provide our defence forces flexibility and freedom of choice to potentially use new weapons systems and solutions to bolster the defence of the Alliance’s vulnerable Eastern flank,” the ministers said.
Last week, the countries, along with Finland, said they were “close” to an agreement on withdrawing from the treaty.
The treaty — signed by more than 160 countries and territories, including Ukraine, but not by the United States or Russia — bans signatories from acquiring, producing, stockpiling or using anti-personnel mines.
03/18/2025March 18, 2025
‘Long-lasting, just peace’ can be achieved with Trump’s leadership — Ukraine’s foreign minister
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Ukraine was not an impediment to a peace agreement with Russia and spoke of lasting peace under the leadership of US President Donald Trump.
“We are not the obstacle to achieving peace. … We really expect from Russian side unconditional yes for ceasefire,” Sybiha said during a conference in New Delhi.
“Our approach: Now is a time for diplomacy, for a strong diplomacy,” he said. “We also really believe that, with leadership of President Trump, we could achieve long-lasting, just peace.”
Though Ukraine is open to diplomatic solutions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has insisted that the sovereignty of his country is not negotiable and that Russia must relinquish the territory it has seized.
Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and now controls most of four eastern Ukrainian regions since it invaded the country in 2022.
03/18/2025March 18, 2025
Trump and Putin call expected between 1300 and 1500 UTC
Trump and Putin are expected to talk on the phone during Moscow’s early afternoon, equivalent to the midmorning in Washington, DC.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was already “a certain understanding” between Trump and Putin based on a call on February 12.
“But there are also a large number of questions regarding the further normalization of our bilateral relations and a settlement on Ukraine. All of this will have to be discussed by the two presidents,” Peskov said.
“The leaders will speak for as long as they deem necessary,” he said.
European allies and Ukraine will be watching developments closely from the sidelines.
“Many elements of a Final Agreement have been agreed to, but much remains,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday.
“Thousands of young soldiers, and others, are being killed. Each week brings 2,500 soldier deaths, from both sides, and it must end NOW. I look very much forward to the call with President Putin,” Trump wrote.
Welcome to our coverage on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
The presidents of the United States and Russia are set to hold talks via telephone on Tuesday about the possibility of a peace agreement in Ukraine.
The Kremlin said settling the matters in Ukraine would not be the only thing up for discussion, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying talks would also deal with the normalization of Russia’s bilateral ties with the United States.
On Monday, Trump said that land and power plants would be the focus of talks to achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine.
Russia has also already indicated that it will not be backing down on demands that Ukraine should not become a member of the NATO security alliance.
Last week, Ukraine backed a proposed 30-day ceasefire and agreed to hold “immediate” negotiations with Russia following talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
This will be the second phone call between the two leaders since Trump returned to office in January.
