EU top diplomat says Putin clearly unwilling to make concessions

03/19/2025March 19, 2025

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that Russia cannot be trusted and that President Vladimir Putin’s call with US President Donald Trump showed Russia wasn’t interested in making “concessions” on Ukraine.

“If you read the two readouts from the call, it is clear that Russia does not really want to make any kind of concessions,” Kallas told reporters in Brussels.

She also insisted the Kremlin’s demands to stop arming Kyiv can’t be accepted. “What Russia wants is that Ukraine will let all the guards down,” Kallas said.

“If they achieve that no military aid to Ukraine, then they are free to continue, because the Ukrainians can’t defend themselves. So I mean, clearly this can’t work,” she added.

Putin declined to endorse a full 30-day ceasefire, which Trump had hoped would be the first step toward a permanent peace deal, but the leaders agreed to a scaled-back commitment to halt attacks on energy infrastructure for 30 days.

Within hours of the call, Moscow unleashed a new barrage of airstrikes. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had hit civilian infrastructure, including a hospital, and accused the Kremlin of effectively rejecting the US-backed ceasefire.