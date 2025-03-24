Skip next section Germany says arrest of Imamoglu is ‘totally unacceptable’

03/24/2025March 24, 2025

Germany is following the events in Turkey with “great concern,” the outgoing government said on Monday.

“The arrest and suspension of the mayor of Istanbul is totally unacceptable,” said Steffen Hebestreit, a spokesperson for outgoing chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“This must be clarified very quickly and transparently.”

Hebestreit added that “the latest developments are a bad sign for democracy in Turkey,” as well as for the development of relations between Turkey and the EU.

The European Union also called on Turkey to “uphold democratic values” on Monday.

“We want Turkey to remain anchored to Europe, but this requires a clear commitment to democratic norms and practices,” a European Commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Mediterranean neighbor Greece said any undermining of the rule of law and civil liberties “cannot be tolerated” and that Ankara would have to provide “convincing answers” for any alleged violations of these principles.

Turkey and Greece have been at diplomatic loggerheads for decades over a number of issues including — but not limited to — maritime borders in the Aegean Sea, ethnically divided Cyprus and minority rights in each country.