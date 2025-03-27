A summit of European leaders in Paris aims to lay out plans for a “coalition of the willing” to provide security to Ukraine after any potential ceasefire with Russia. It comes as Russia continues deadly airstrikes.
Source link
A summit of European leaders in Paris aims to lay out plans for a “coalition of the willing” to provide security to Ukraine after any potential ceasefire with Russia. It comes as Russia continues deadly airstrikes.
Source link
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co