Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested that Ukraine be brought under a UN-sponsored “transitional administration” that would oversee elections in the country before a peace agreement is negotiated.

Speaking during a trip to the northwestern city of Murmansk on Friday, Putin was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying that such an administration would be discussed with “the United States, even with European countries, and, of course, with our partners and friends.”

“This would be in order to hold democratic elections and bring to power a capable government enjoying the trust of the people and then to start talks with them about a peace treaty,” the Russian leader said.

Putin has often dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and questioned his legitimacy after Kyiv missed a presidential vote scheduled for May 2024. Ukraine’s constitution does not allow for elections during wartime.

Putin also praised US President Donald Trump, saying, “In my opinion, the newly elected president of the United States sincerely wants an end to the conflict for a number of reasons.”

He stressed that Moscow favored “peaceful solutions to any conflict, including this one, through peaceful means, but not at our expense.”

Putin also praised Russian troops for “holding the strategic initiative” throughout the war.

“There are reasons to believe that we will finish them off,” he said, adding that “the Ukrainian people themselves should understand what is happening.”

Putin has come under repeated criticism from European leaders who have said he is not committed to peace and is instead prolonging the Russian war in Ukraine with his habit of adding stipulations to agreed breaks in fighting and launching attacks on energy and other civilian infrastructure.