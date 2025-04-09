04/09/2025April 9, 2025

China has rejected Ukrainian claims that “many” Chinese citizens are serving in Russian military units after two Chinese were captured on the battlefield in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

There is no basis for this claim, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said. He added that the Chinese government has consistently advised its citizens to avoid areas of armed conflict and to refrain from participating in military activities on either side.

“The Chinese side is verifying relevant information with the Ukrainian side,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin said.

Lin also stressed that “the Ukrainian side should correctly view China’s efforts and constructive role in pushing for a political resolution to the Ukraine crisis.”

A Ukrainian official told AFP news agency the Chinese citizens were captured “a few days ago,” adding there may be more.

The prisoners were said to likely be Chinese citizens who were enticed into signing a contract with the Russian army, rather than being sent by Beijing.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had captured two Chinese citizens fighting with the Russian army. He also posted a video on social media with images of one of the prisoners.

“We have information suggesting that there are many more Chinese citizens in the occupier’s units than just these two,” he wrote, without providing evidence.

China presents itself as a neutral party to the conflict and says it is not sending lethal aid to either side, but it is a close political and economic ally of Russia.

Russia declined to comment on Kyiv’s claims.

“I have no way of commenting on this issue,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.