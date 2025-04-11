Skip next section Germany’s Pistorius says Russia is still ‘not interested’ in peace

04/11/2025April 11, 2025

Russia carries out drone and missile assaults on Ukrainian cities nearly every night Image: Gleb Garanich/REUTERS

Following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels, acting German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Russia is still not interested in peace.

He added that Russia must understand that Ukraine is capable of continuing to fight.

“Given Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine, we must concede (that) peace in Ukraine appears to be out of reach in the immediate future. We will ensure that Ukraine continues to benefit from our joint military support,” he said.

According to Pistorius, Germany will provide Ukraine with more than €11 billion ($12.5 billion) in military aid by 2029 in addition to the funds already pledged.

However, Germany can’t provide Ukraine with new Patriot air defense systems as it is waiting on deliveries of these systems itself, he added.

Pistorius added that it was important that US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth attended the meeting, even if it was only a virtual participation. Former US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had formerly chaired the regular meetings of Ukraine’s allies throughout the war.

US military support of Ukraine has been called into question since Donald Trump took office in January, and immediately began embracing Russian narratives on the war. Trump has even threatened to pull the plug on US aid deliveries.