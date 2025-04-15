Skip next section Russia’s Lavrov says ‘not easy’ to agree Ukraine peace deal with US

04/15/2025April 15, 2025

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said in an interview with Russian media that it was not easy to agree with Washington on the key elements of a possible peace deal to end the three-year war in Ukraine.

“It is not easy to agree the key components of a settlement. They are being discussed,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the Kommersant newspaper, in comments published Tuesday, when questioned if Russia and the US had consensus on some parts of a possible peace settlement.

“We are well aware of what a mutually beneficial deal looks like, which we have never rejected, and what a deal looks like that could lead us into another trap,” the foreign minister added.

Lavrov also said that Russian political elite would not support any moves that led Moscow back towards economic, military, technological or agricultural dependence on the West.