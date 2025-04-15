Skip next section NATO boss pledges ‘unwavering support’ for Kyiv

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Tuesday called NATO support for Ukraine “unwavering” as he joined President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the southern port city of Odesa.

“Ukraine’s people have endured so much… not least Russia’s Palm Sunday attack on Sumy. NATO support is unwavering,” wrote Rutte in a post on the social media platform X.

“We will continue to help Ukraine so it can defend today and deter future aggression, ensuring a just and lasting peace,” Rutte said as President Zelenskyy was once again blamed for starting the conflict by NATO’s biggest donor, the US.

Rutte said US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan would not be easy to implement, while at the same time he condemned Russia attacks.

“These discussions are not easy, not least in the wake of this horrific violence. But we all support President Trump’s push for peace,” Rutte said.

Rutte’s sentiments directly contradicted Trump envoy Steve Witkoff’s assessment that a peace deal “is emerging” after he returned from meeting President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.