04/15/2025April 15, 2025
Russia says 1 dead, 9 injured in drone strike on Kursk
At least one person was killed and nine others were injured in an overnight Ukrainian drone attack in the city of Kursk in Russia’s west, regional authorities and Russian state news agency TASS said on Tuesday.
An 85-year woman died in the attack, the regional government said in a post on Telegram, calling the strike “massive.”
Fires broke out in some apartment blocks across the city, the statement added.
A multi-story apartment building was damaged in the attack, acting mayor of Kursk, Sergei Kotlyarov wrote on Telegram.
Kotlyarov said that residents have been evacuated to a nearby school.
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
The attack came as the Ukrainian city of Sumy mourned one of the deadliest Russian attacks in the ongoing war.
At least 34 people were killed when two Russian missiles struck the center of the eastern city on Palm Sunday morning.
Ukraine says it destroyed over 11,000 Russian vehicles in 2025
Kyiv’s forces have destroyed thousands of Russian military vehicles since the start of 2025 as part of a bid to limit Moscow’s logistics on the front line, Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said late on Monday.
“Since the beginning of this year, the enemy has lost 11,583 vehicles and special equipment,” he said on Telegram, referring to Russia.
Syrskyi added that over 35,000 Russian military vehicles were destroyed last year.
The military chief claimed that the attacks had stopped thousands of tons of equipment, ammunition and fuel from reaching Russian soldiers.
He said that knocking down Russian logistics remains a key task for Ukrainian forces.
Ukraine is reeling from a devastating Russian missile attack on the city of Sumy that killed at least 34 people, including children, on Palm Sunday.
Western leaders have condemned the strike, which was the deadliest this year.
US President Donald Trump called the attack “a horrible thing” while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited the American leader to come see the damage that Russia’s invasion has brought with his own eyes.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Russia accused Ukraine of a deadly strike on the Kursk region.
