04/15/2025April 15, 2025

At least one person was killed and nine others were injured in an overnight Ukrainian drone attack in the city of Kursk in Russia’s west, regional authorities and Russian state news agency TASS said on Tuesday.

An 85-year woman died in the attack, the regional government said in a post on Telegram, calling the strike “massive.”

Fires broke out in some apartment blocks across the city, the statement added.

A multi-story apartment building was damaged in the attack, acting mayor of Kursk, Sergei Kotlyarov wrote on Telegram.

Kotlyarov said that residents have been evacuated to a nearby school.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

The attack came as the Ukrainian city of Sumy mourned one of the deadliest Russian attacks in the ongoing war.

At least 34 people were killed when two Russian missiles struck the center of the eastern city on Palm Sunday morning.