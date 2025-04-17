Senior Ukrainian officials were in Paris to meet with delegations from the US and Europe to discuss a truce in the war in Ukraine, after at least six people were killed in Russian air strikes overnight. DW has more.
Source link
Senior Ukrainian officials were in Paris to meet with delegations from the US and Europe to discuss a truce in the war in Ukraine, after at least six people were killed in Russian air strikes overnight. DW has more.
Source link
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co