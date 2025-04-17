Senior Ukrainian officials were in Paris to meet with delegations from the US and Europe to discuss a truce in the war in Ukraine, after three people were killed in a Russian drone strike on Dnipro. DW has more.
Source link
Senior Ukrainian officials were in Paris to meet with delegations from the US and Europe to discuss a truce in the war in Ukraine, after three people were killed in a Russian drone strike on Dnipro. DW has more.
Source link
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co