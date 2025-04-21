Skip next section Russia resumes Ukraine strikes after Easter truce

Russian forces on Monday resumed fighting in Ukraine after the Easter ceasefire declared by President Vladimir Putin, Russian news agencies reported.

“With the end of the ceasefire, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued to conduct the special military operation,” the Russian military said in a statement, using its term for the conflict.

On Monday, Ukraine’s air force said Russia had resumed air attacks, launching 96 drones and three missiles, causing damage in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions.

The military wrote on Telegram that Ukrainian air defence units had shot down 42 Russian drones, and 47 others were redirected by electronic warfare.

Putin announced a 30-hour surprise Easter truce on Saturday, which was later marked by several violations, both sides said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry insisted Monday that Moscow’s forces had strictly observed the ceasefire and remained in their positions.