'Hopefully' Russia and Ukraine 'will make a deal this week,' says US President Trump

04/21/2025April 21, 2025

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that “hopefully” a deal can be struck “this week” without specifying what that arrangement would entail.

“Hopefully Russia and Ukraine will make a deal this week,” he wrote in all capital letters on his Truth Social platform.

“Both will then start to do big business with the United States of America, which is thriving, and make a fortune,” he said.

Trump recently called on Kyiv and Moscow to show willingness to compromise in the war that started with Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a brief ceasefire for the Easter holiday, but both sides have since pointed their fingers, accusing each other of breaking the truce.