UK set to host meeting for Ukraine talks

04/23/2025April 23, 2025

The United Kingdom is initiating a new round of talks on Wednesday, inloving the United States, Ukraine and other European nations amid a renewed US effort to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The White House said US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Moscow this week. This will be his fourth trip to Russia since Trump took office.

The meeting in London comes amid reports of US President Donald Trump accepting the recognition of annexed land in Crimea as Russian territory.

Axios, an American news website, reported that the proposal was first raised at a meeting with European nations in Paris last week. Since then, Trump has threatened to “take a pass” on efforts to end the war in Ukraine unless progress is quickly made.