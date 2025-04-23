04/23/2025April 23, 2025
UK set to host meeting for Ukraine talks
The United Kingdom is initiating a new round of talks on Wednesday, inloving the United States, Ukraine and other European nations amid a renewed US effort to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The White House said US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Moscow this week. This will be his fourth trip to Russia since Trump took office.
The meeting in London comes amid reports of US President Donald Trump accepting the recognition of annexed land in Crimea as Russian territory.
Axios, an American news website, reported that the proposal was first raised at a meeting with European nations in Paris last week. Since then, Trump has threatened to “take a pass” on efforts to end the war in Ukraine unless progress is quickly made.
04/23/2025
Russian drone strikes overnight kill 9 in Dnipropetrovsk region — local officials
Russia launched an overnight drone strike on Wednesday that hit a bus carrying workers in Ukraine, killing at least nine people in Dnipropetrovsk region’s Marhanets city and targeting civilian infrastructure in east, south and central Ukraine, regional officials said.
“The Russians attacked a bus with employees of the enterprise who were on their way to work in Marhanets,” Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk region council, said in a post on the Telegram messaging service.
According to Ukrainian officials, Russia also launched “a massive” drone attack on the central Ukrainian region of Poltava, wherein at least six people were injured.
The full scale of damage from the attack was not immediately known.
The strike came after both Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have hinted at agreeing on a pact that would ban striking civilian infrastructure.
Welcome to our coverage
DW's coverage of developments from Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday, April 23.
