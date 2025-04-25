Three people were killed and eight more were wounded on Friday in a Russian attack on the central-eastern city of Pavlohrad in Ukraine, said Dnipropetrovsk regional Governor Serhiy Lysak.

“Unfortunately, there are already three dead in Pavlohrad. Among them is a child,” Lysak said on the Telegram messaging service.

“The aggressor again conducted a mass attack on the region with drones,” he added.

Several fires broke out in the city, including a multi-story building, sites of enterprises in the Synelnykivskyi and Samarivskyi districts, he said, adding that 11 drones were destroyed over the region.

Six injured were hospitalized, and two others, including a 15-year-old girl, were treated on-site. Search and rescue operations were ongoing, Lysak added.

The industrial city of Pavlohrad had a pre-war population of approximately 100,000 people. It serves as an important railway hub for the Dnipropetrovsk region, connecting it to Ukraine’s eastern Donbas, much of which is now occupied by Russian forces.