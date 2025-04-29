Skip next section German defense minister skeptical about Putin’s unilateral ceasefire

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius expressed skepticism about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine from May 8 to May 10.

Recent experience shows that such declarations often amount to little, the defense minister said. Pistorius pointed to Putin’s Easter ceasefire, which both sides were accused of violating.

He also said he is counting on continued US support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia, emphasizing that the war affects the security of Europe as a whole.

In an interview with Germany’s RTL/ntv on Monday night, Pistorius insisted that Europe’s security has been of “paramount importance” to the US since World War II, adding that he believed it would continue to be so.

Responding to concerns that the US might reduce its military and financial support for Ukraine, Pistorius said: “We will do everything we can to compensate, but first we will campaign for the Americans to stay on board.”

He also compared a recent US peace proposal to a de facto Ukrainian surrender.