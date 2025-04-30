Skip next section Final hurdle passed for new German government

With SPD members approving the coalition agreement, Christian Democratic Union leader Friedrich Merz is set to be elected chancellor by parliament on May 6.

This would pave the way for the new government to take office exactly six months after the current center-left coalition collapsed over the sacking of former finance minister Christian Lindner.

In December, Chancellor Olaf Scholz called and lost a vote of confidence after the collapse of his coalition government, paving the way for new elections.

On February 23, Germans voted for a new Bundestag, the lower house of the parliament. The results were disappointing for the parties of the governing coalition, all of which lost their share of the vote, with Lindner’s FDP failing to enter parliament.

The conservative CDU/CSU bloc appeared to be the winner with 22.6% of the vote.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) came in second with 20.8%, but the populist party is “firewalled” by Germany’s established parties, meaning they have refused to work with the far right.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz decided to enter coalition negotiations with the SPD, which came in third with 16.4%.