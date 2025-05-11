Skip next section Germany’s Merz says ‘weapons must be silenced’ before peace talks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Russia’s willingness to talk is “positive sign” but “far from sufficient” in comments made after returning from his first trip to Kyiv.

Merz said that European allies were backing a 30-day truce, which “Ukraine agreed to without reservation.”

“We expect Moscow to agree to a ceasefire that allows real talks to take place. First the weapons must be silenced, then the discussions can begin,” the new conservative leader said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

Merz was responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer to hold direct talks with Ukraine in Turkey from Thursday.