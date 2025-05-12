Several European foreign ministers and other officials were in attendance Image: Christophe Petit Tesson/AFP/Getty Images

The United Kingdom is set to host European ministers on Monday for talks on the war in Ukraine.

London’s Foreign Office said that the “critical talks” would focus on “repelling Russian aggression and bolstering European security and securing a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.”

The talks come two days after European leaders threatened Russian President Vladimir Putin with sanctions if he did not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Representatives from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and the EU will join British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London. This is the sixth meeting of the so-called “Weimar+” group, which was set up in February in response to Washington’s policy shift under the new term of President Donald Trump.

Lammy is likely to announce sanctions targeting those backing the Russian invasion, his ministry said.

The UK’s foreign secretary will be joined by his German, Spanish, and Polish counterparts. France will be represented by its minister for Europe, Benjamin Haddad. The EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, will also attend.

Ahead of the meeting, Lammy said the leaders were facing a “once-in-a-generation moment for the collective security of our continent.”

I have brought our friends and partners to London to make clear that we must stand together, allied in our protection of sovereignty, of peace and of Ukraine,” he added.