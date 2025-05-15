05/15/2025May 15, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday that Washington was willing to consider “virtually any mechanism” to reach a lasting end to the war in Ukraine.

Speaking at an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya, Turkey, Rubio said, “Obviously, we’re in a very difficult spot right now, and we hope that we can find the steps forward that provide for the end of this war in a negotiated way and the prevention of any war in the future.”

“So a lot of work. We remain committed to that. Obviously, like everyone else, impatient, we want to see it happen, but it’s difficult. But you know, hopefully progress will be made here soon,” he added.

Speaking of US President Donald Trump — whose campaign pledge was to bring about peace in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office in January —, Rubio said, “He’s open to virtually any mechanism that gets us to a just, enduring and lasting peace, and that’s what he wants to see.”

The comments come ahead of potential direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on ending the war, triggered by Moscow’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022.

Trump, who is currently on a Gulf tour, has said he would attend the talks on Friday “if it is appropriate.”

“But we have people right now negotiating, I just hope Russia and Ukraine are able to do something. It has to stop,” he said.

