Russians, Ukrainians sit down in Turkey for first talks since 2022

05/16/2025May 16, 2025

Negotiators from Russia and Ukraine have started holding their first direct peace talks in more than three years of war.

Live Turkish television showed the delegations from the two countries, along with representatives from Turkey, holding discussions at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was seen on TV making a speech at the start of the meeting.

A photograph released by Ukraine’s foreign ministry showed the Russian and Ukrainian delegations sitting opposite each other at a U-shaped table, with Turkish representatives at the head of the table.

The two sides didn’t shake hands upon meeting, the BBC reported citing their camera operator who was in the room.

Ukraine and Russia last held direct talks, also in Istanbul, in March 2022, in the first weeks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which were held just after Ukraine’s forces pushed Russian troops away from Kyiv.