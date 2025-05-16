05/16/2025May 16, 2025
Vatican ‘potentially’ available as meeting place
The Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin says Pope Leo XIV is considering the Vatican as a possible place for talks.
That’s after direct peace negotiations between Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, failed to materialize.
“The situation is very difficult, dramatic,” German press agency dpa quoted Parolin — who is considered the second most important figure in the Vatican after the pope as saying.
Parolin said that Leo plans to “potentially make the Vatican, the Holy See, available for a direct meeting between the two sides.”
https://p.dw.com/p/4uVBS
05/16/2025May 16, 2025
Zelenskyy rues missed opportunity for peace
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed regret at what he believed was missed opportunity to end fighting.
“This week, we had a real chance to move toward ending the war – if only [Russian President Vladimir] Putin hadn’t been afraid to come to Türkiye,” Zelenskyy posted on X.
“I was there ready for a direct meeting with him to resolve all key issues. He didn’t agree to anything,” Zelenskyy said.
The Ukrainian leader said Russia had sent a delegation to Istanbul that “was of a very low level” with no decision-makers.
“If this Russian delegation proves to be theatrical and can’t deliver any results today, the world must respond,” Zelenskyy said, adding that Ukraine was “ready to take all realistic steps to end this war.”
https://p.dw.com/p/4uV5j
05/16/2025May 16, 2025
Zelenskyy-Putin meeting should be ‘next step’ says Ukraine’s lead negotiator
Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said he believed the next stage of talks should involve the presidents of Ukraine and Russia, following talks with the Kremlin’s delegation in Istanbul.
“I think the next step would be that the leaders-level meeting should be organised,” Umerov — who is Kyiv’s lead negotiator — told reporters in Istanbul.
The comments came after the first face-to-face peace talks between the sides in more than three years.
Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister, Serhiy Kyslytsia, said he hoped the nations’ two leaders would meet “sooner rather than later.”
https://p.dw.com/p/4uV1f
05/16/2025May 16, 2025
Europeans hold Trump phone call after Istanbul talks
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said they had spoken with Donald Trump on Friday.
The phone call with the US President was held after the peace talks in Istanbul between Ukraine and Russia had ended on Friday.
In a post on X after the call, Zelenskyy said his country is “ready to take the fastest possible steps to bring real peace, and it is important that the world holds a strong stance.”
The Ukrainian president repeated his belief that “tough sanctions must follow” if Russia fails to agree to a “full and unconditional ceasefire and an end to killings.”
“Pressure on Russia must be maintained until Russia is ready to end the war,” he added.
Merz, meanwhile, emphasized that the Europeans must continue to work together with the US government under Trump “to do everything we can to keep the Americans on our side.”
“We cannot replace or supersede what the Americans are still doing for us in Europe, on our continent and for our peace and freedom,” the German leader said.
https://p.dw.com/p/4uUlk
05/16/2025May 16, 2025
Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 1,000 POWs
Russia and Ukraine, whose representatives met for peace talks in Istanbul on Friday, have agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war (POWs).
Negotiators from both countries both confirmed the agreement after the meetings in Istanbul had ended.
The head of Russia’s delegation Vladimir Medinsky confirmed that “in the coming days, there will be a large-scale exchange of prisoners, 1,000 for 1,000.”
Medinsky also said Moscow had “taken note” of a request by Ukraine for the leaders of their two countries, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin, to hold direct talks.
In a separate statement, Ukraine’s top negotiator in Istanbul, Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, confirmed the POW swap.
Umerov added that a ceasefire and a potential face-to-face meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin had also been discussed.
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also confirmed the swap, saying it had been agreed as a “confidence-building measure.”
Previous prisoner exchanges, including the latest one in April that saw more than 500 POWs swapped, have failed to yield a breakthrough in peace negotiations.
https://p.dw.com/p/4uUg3
05/16/2025May 16, 2025
Europeans, Zelenskyy agree on ‘unacceptable’ Russia stance
The leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Poland agree that Russia’s stance in peace talks with Ukraine is “unacceptable,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.
Speaking to reporters alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at the European Political Community summit in Tirana, Albania, Starmer said they were working on “aligning” their response to the talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.
Although Moscow has said it is “satisfied” with the talks, a Ukrainian source has condemned Russia’s demands as “non-starters.”
“The last few hours have shown that Russia is not interested in a ceasefire,” French President Emmanuel Macron said.
Macron emphasized that a ceasefire “will not come about spontaneously if there is no increased pressure from Europeans and Americans”.
Starmer warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin would “pay the price if Russia does not come to the negotiating table.”
European leaders have said they are considering imposing heavy sanctions on Russia unless there is tangible progress in peace negotiations.
https://p.dw.com/p/4uUcP
05/16/2025May 16, 2025
Merz: Ukraine-Russia talks ‘first positive signal’
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has welcomed the Istanbul meeting between representatives from Ukraine and Russia as “a very small but first positive signal.”
Merz made the remarks at a summit of the European Political Community (EPC) in Tirana.
While he struck a cautiously optimistic note, Ukrainian representatives have accused Russia of making “unacceptable demands” and of deliberately hindering progress in peace talks.
Although the German chancellor praised the “very, very small diplomatic successes,” he said Germany “must also make our military support for Ukraine very clear.”
“There should be no doubt that we are ready to continue our support,” Merz said.
Since taking office this month, Merz has pledged to boost German defense spending and has vowed to make Germany’s army the strongest in Europe.
https://p.dw.com/p/4uUX3
05/16/2025May 16, 2025
Russia-Ukraine talks end after less than two hours
A source at the Turkish foreign ministry confirmed to the AFP news agency that talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, which began at 10:40 GMT, had ended after 90 minutes.
The meeting was the first time representatives from Russia and Ukraine have met face-to-face since 2022, just after Russia’s full-scale invasion began.
Ahead of the meeting, expectations of a breakthrough in peace negotiations were low, and any remaining hopes were largely dashed after US President Donald Trump said Thursday that there would be no progress on the issue until he and Russian President Valdimir Putin meet.
https://p.dw.com/p/4uUKu
05/16/2025May 16, 2025
Ukraine says Russia’s ‘unacceptable demands’ blocking peace
A Ukrainian diplomatic source attending the talks in Istanbul has said that Russian negotiators had demanded that Ukraine give up territory that is still controlled by Kyiv.
The source accused Moscow of making “unacceptable demands” as part of a strategy by the Kremlin to hinder peace efforts.
“Russian representatives are putting forward unacceptable demands … such as for Ukraine to withdraw forces from large parts of Ukrainian territory it controls in order for a ceasefire to begin,” the source said.
The official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity, said it seemed as if the Russian delegation “deliberately wants to throw non-starters on the table in order to walk away from today’s meeting without any results.”
Russia’s demands were “detached from reality and go far beyond anything that was previously discussed,” the Ukrainian source added.
Moscow has demanded Kyiv withdraw its forces from the only partially Russian-occupied southern and eastern regions of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk. Russia claimed to have annexed the regions in their entirety in September, 2022.
https://p.dw.com/p/4uUEW
05/16/2025May 16, 2025
Zelenskyy urges ‘strong reaction’ to Russia if talks fail
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged his country’s Western allies to show a “strong reaction” against Moscow if peace talks taking place in Istanbul on Friday don’t yield any tangible progress.
Lower level delegations from Ukraine and Russia were meeting in the Turkish city, the first time representatives from the two warring nations have held direct talks since the spring of 2022, just after Russia’s full-scale invasion began.
Although Russian President Vladimir Putin last week proposed the talks in Turkey, he has not attended the Istanbul meetings.
“We had a real chance to take important steps toward ending this war if only Putin had not been afraid to come to Turkey,” Zelenskyy told a European Political Community summit in the Albanian capital, Tirana.
“If it turns out that the Russian delegation really is just theatrical and can’t deliver any results today … there needs to be a strong reaction, including sanctions against Russia’s energy sector and banks,” he said.
Zelenskyy said only a “full, unconditional, and honest ceasefire” would provide a “solid basis for diplomacy” to end the war.
The Ukrainian leader stressed that the delegation he has sent to Istanbul “has a mandate to make decisions” as he called on Putin “to give his delegation real authority.”
“Pressure must continue to rise until real progress is made. Ukraine is ready to take all realistic steps to end this war,” Zelenskyy said.
https://p.dw.com/p/4uU0d
Welcome back to our coverage
Russian and Ukrainian delegations are holding direct negotiations in Istanbul, marking the first talks of the kind since 2022, the year the war started.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for sending what he described as a “low-level” team to Ukraine talks in Turkey and avoiding a direct meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Zelenskyy said he would not take part in talks due to Putin’s absence, instead sending a delegation headed by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
A Ukrainian diplomatic source told news agencies that Kyiv would make securing a ceasefire its main focus in talks.
DW will bring you the latest news, analysis and insight from our reporters and correspondents regarding Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Stay tuned for more.
https://p.dw.com/p/4uU05
05/16/2025May 16, 2025
EU Commission chief vows to ‘increase pressure’ on Putin
The European Union is working on a new sanctions against Russia, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.
“We will increase the pressure,” von der Leyen said before a meeting with European leaders in Albania.
She said the package would include sanctions against Russia’s financial sector and Nordstream 1 and 2, gas pipelines that run from Russia to Germany.
Sanctions against Nordstream would be more of a symbolic gesture as no gas currently flows through the pipelines.
Sanctions would also be imposed on more ships that are part of Russia’s shadow fleet, she said, referring to tankers involved in smuggling Russian oil in violation of sanctions.
Von der Leyen also talked of lowering the oil price cap paid for Russian oil, a measure aimed at cutting one of Russia’s most important sources of income.
https://p.dw.com/p/4uTMn
05/16/2025May 16, 2025
Russians, Ukrainians sit down in Turkey for first talks since 2022
Negotiators from Russia and Ukraine have started holding their first direct peace talks in more than three years of war.
Live Turkish television showed the delegations from the two countries, along with representatives from Turkey, holding discussions at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was seen on TV making a speech at the start of the meeting.
A photograph released by Ukraine’s foreign ministry showed the Russian and Ukrainian delegations sitting opposite each other at a U-shaped table, with Turkish representatives at the head of the table.
The two sides didn’t shake hands upon meeting, the BBC reported citing their camera operator who was in the room.
Ukraine and Russia last held direct talks, also in Istanbul, in March 2022, in the first weeks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which were held just after Ukraine’s forces pushed Russian troops away from Kyiv.
https://p.dw.com/p/4uTaT
05/16/2025May 16, 2025
Kremlin says Putin-Trump meeting ‘essential’ but needs preparation
The Kremlin has said that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump was “undoubtedly essential.”
“Contacts between presidents Putin and Trump are extremely important in the context of the Ukrainian settlement,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters,
But Peskov added that such a meeting required considerable advance preparation and had to yield results.
Peskov was commenting after Trump said he would meet Putin “as soon as we can set it up”.
https://p.dw.com/p/4uTWO
05/16/2025May 16, 2025
Russian, Ukrainian delegations arrive at talks venue: Russian news
Delegations from both Russia and Ukraine have arrived at Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Palace, the venue in Turkey where talks are being held.
That’s according to Russian new site Izvestia.
Ukraine’s delegation led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is due to meet with a Russian team headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.
Ukraine’s delegation earlier held talks with the United States and Turkey.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who flew into Turkey early on Friday, was at the hour-long meeting.
https://p.dw.com/p/4uTJx