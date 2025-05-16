Skip next section Vatican ‘potentially’ available as meeting place

The Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin says Pope Leo XIV is considering the Vatican as a possible place for talks.

That’s after direct peace negotiations between Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, failed to materialize.

“The situation is very difficult, dramatic,” German press agency dpa quoted Parolin — who is considered the second most important figure in the Vatican after the pope as saying.

Parolin said that Leo plans to “potentially make the Vatican, the Holy See, available for a direct meeting between the two sides.”