Skip next section No breakthrough is expected from Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul

05/16/2025May 16, 2025

Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian envoys in Istanbul are expected to begin Friday morning.

Sources from Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told German news agency dpa that the first direct meeting between the two countries in three years is now set to take place with Turkish representatives present.

The ministry sources also said that trilateral talks are planned between the United States, Ukraine, and Turkey, as well as between Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey.

The US delegation is led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who told reporters that Washington “doesn’t have high expectations” for the Ukraine talks in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky told the Interfax news agency that his delegation expects the Ukrainian side at 10 a.m. (7:00 a.m. GMT) and is ready for direct talks without preconditions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would not attend the talks in protest of his counterpart, Russian President Vladimir Putin, refusing to participate.

Zelenskyy said that Putin’s decision to send a “decorative” lineup instead of attending himself showed that the Russian leader was not serious about ending the war. Russia accused Ukraine of trying “to put on a show” around the talks.