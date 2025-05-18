Skip next section Pope’s homily criticizes economic system exploiting nature, poor

05/18/2025May 18, 2025

In a homily held at his inauguration Mass, Pope Leo XIV has set out priorities recalling those of his predecessor, Francis, while calling for unity within his church at a time of threatened divisions in the US and beyond.

“I would like that our first great desire be for a united church, a sign of unity and communion, which becomes a leaven for a reconciled world,” he said.

“In this our time, we still see too much discord, too many wounds caused by hatred, violence, prejudice, the fear of difference, and an economic paradigm that exploits the Earth’s resources and marginalizes the poorest,” Leo added.

He also said he would seek to govern “without ever yielding to the temptation to be an autocrat.”