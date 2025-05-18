05/18/2025May 18, 2025
Pope’s homily criticizes economic system exploiting nature, poor
In a homily held at his inauguration Mass, Pope Leo XIV has set out priorities recalling those of his predecessor, Francis, while calling for unity within his church at a time of threatened divisions in the US and beyond.
“I would like that our first great desire be for a united church, a sign of unity and communion, which becomes a leaven for a reconciled world,” he said.
“In this our time, we still see too much discord, too many wounds caused by hatred, violence, prejudice, the fear of difference, and an economic paradigm that exploits the Earth’s resources and marginalizes the poorest,” Leo added.
He also said he would seek to govern “without ever yielding to the temptation to be an autocrat.”
https://p.dw.com/p/4uXaW
05/18/2025May 18, 2025
Numerous world leaders in attendance at papal inauguration
Leaders from several countries are present at the Mass.
Among them is Germany’s new chancellor, Friedrich Merz.
Ukraine’s President Volodymr Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena, are also in attendance.
US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, are in the US delegation.
Other guests at the Mass include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Spain’s King Felipe with his wife, Queen Letizia.
https://p.dw.com/p/4uXZX
05/18/2025May 18, 2025
What happens at an Inauguration Mass?
Sunday’s Mass to inaugurate the new pope will include prayers, music, readings from the New Testament, a homily and Communion, all in the usual order.
However, a significant moment will occur just before the homily when cardinals will give Leo the pallium — a stole-like vestment of wool symbolizing the pope’s role as shepherd of the faithful — and the fisherman’s ring, showing St. Peter casting a net in reference to a passage in the Gospels.
In the passage, Jesus is said to have referred to wanting to make his apostle Peter a “fisher of men.”
After the pope receives these two insignia, a delegation representing different roles in the church, which includes a married couple, will greet Leo XIV in the “rite of obedience.”
This symbolizes the church turning to the new pope for guidance.
https://p.dw.com/p/4uXSk
05/18/2025May 18, 2025
Pope Leo prays at tomb of St. Peter before Mass begins
Pope Leo XIV has prayed before the tomb of St. Peter, considered to be the first pontiff, in St. Peter’s Basilica.
The prayer is one of the major rites before the inauguration Mass, which has got underway.
https://p.dw.com/p/4uXQY
Pope Leo rides popemobile for the first time
Pope Leo XIV has taken his first public ride in his popemobile, making a tour of St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican while smiling and waving to the crowds that have gatherered for his inauguration Mass.
Many in the crowd waved flags and called out “Viva il Papa!” as Leo, 69, passed by standing in the white open-back truck.
The vehicle, protected by several security guards who jogged alongside, mostly moved quickly, but made two brief stops to allow Leo to bless three babies.
https://p.dw.com/p/4uXC1
05/18/2025May 18, 2025
World leaders, royalty at Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural Mass
A host of international leaders are expected to be present at the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Sunday, the Holy See said on Saturday.
Representatives from Italy, Peru, and the United States will have front-row seats in the VIP gallery, since Pope Leo XIV has dual citizenship of the US and Peru.
The US delegation will be led by Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Peruvian President Dina Boluarte will also be in attendance, while Italy will be represented by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also among more than 150 international delegations registered to attend, along with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Other world leaders expected at the Mass in St. Peter’s Square include Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Argentina’s Javier Milei, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and Colombia’s Gustavo Petro.
Among the European royalty in attendance will be Spanish King Felipe and Queen Letizia.
The event is expected to include several bilateral meetings between visiting dignitaries.
Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said efforts are underway to arrange a private audience between the new pope and US Vice President Vance.
https://p.dw.com/p/4uX4F
05/18/2025May 18, 2025
Pope Leo XIV to be inaugurated at Vatican Mass
Pope Leo XIV will officially begin his papacy on Sunday with a ceremonial Mass in St. Peter’s Square.
Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend, including world leaders.
The Mass, which begins at 10:00 a.m. (0800 GMT), will follow Pope Leo XIV’s first public ride in the popemobile at 9:00 a.m.
During the Mass, Pope Leo will receive the two symbols of the papacy: the lambswool stole, known as a pallium, and the fisherman’s ring.
The 69-year-old Robert Francis Prevost, born in Chicago, is the first pope from the United States, elected on May 8 after a brief conclave.
He succeeds Pope Francis, who died on April 21 after leading the Catholic church for 12 years.
In recent remarks, Pope Leo XIV has called for global peace and social justice.
There is tight security in place across Rome for the event, including rooftop snipers and anti-drone units.
https://p.dw.com/p/4uX27
Welcome to our coverage
Pope Leo XIV will officially assume his role as leader of the Catholic Church on Sunday during a ceremonial Mass in St. Peter’s Square.
Tens of thousands of well-wishers, world leaders and members of European royalty are expected to be in attendance.
DW will bring you the latest news, analysis and insights from our reporters and correspondents regarding the inauguration of the new pope. Stay tuned for more.
https://p.dw.com/p/4uX1S