Pope to hold audience with Ukraine's Zelenskyy on Sunday

05/18/2025May 18, 2025

Pope Leo XIV will hold a private meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday afternoon, the Vatican has said.

Zelenskyy attended the pope’s inaugural Mass on Sunday morning together with his wife, Olena.

Speaking moments after the Mass ended, Leo mentioned the “martyred” Ukraine and called for a “just and lasting peace.”

He recently offered the Vatican as a possible venue for peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which launched an unprovoked full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022.

The pope is also expected to meet with US Vice President JD Vance on Monday.

Vance, a converted Catholic, was one of the last people to meet with the late Pope Francis, with whom he clashed over the hardline immigration policies of the Trump administration.

