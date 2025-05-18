05/18/2025May 18, 2025
World leaders, royalty at Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural Mass
A host of international leaders are expected to be present at the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Sunday, the Holy See said on Saturday.
Representatives from Italy, Peru, and the United States will have front-row seats in the VIP gallery, since Pope Leo XIV has dual citizenship of the US and Peru.
The US delegation will be led by Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Peruvian President Dina Boluarte will also be in attendance, while Italy will be represented by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also among more than 150 international delegations registered to attend, along with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Other world leaders expected at the Mass in St. Peter’s Square include Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Argentina’s Javier Milei, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and Colombia’s Gustavo Petro.
Among the European royalty in attendance will be Spanish King Felipe and Queen Letizia.
The event is expected to include several bilateral meetings between visiting dignitaries.
Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said efforts are underway to arrange a private audience between the new pope and US Vice President Vance.
Pope Leo XIV to be inaugurated at Vatican Mass
Pope Leo XIV will officially begin his papacy on Sunday with a ceremonial Mass in St. Peter’s Square.
Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend, including world leaders.
The Mass, which begins at 10:00 a.m. (0800 GMT), will follow Pope Leo XIV’s first public ride in the popemobile at 9:00 a.m.
During the Mass, Pope Leo will receive the two symbols of the papacy: the lambswool stole, known as a pallium, and the fisherman’s ring.
The 69-year-old Robert Francis Prevost, born in Chicago, is the first pope from the United States, elected on May 8 after a brief conclave.
He succeeds Pope Francis, who died on April 21 after leading the Catholic church for 12 years.
In recent remarks, Pope Leo XIV has called for global peace and social justice.
There is tight security in place across Rome for the event, including rooftop snipers and anti-drone units.
Pope Leo XIV will officially assume his role as leader of the Catholic Church on Sunday during a ceremonial Mass in St. Peter’s Square.
Tens of thousands of well-wishers, world leaders and members of European royalty are expected to be in attendance.
