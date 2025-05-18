Skip next section World leaders, royalty at Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural Mass

A host of international leaders are expected to be present at the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Sunday, the Holy See said on Saturday.

Representatives from Italy, Peru, and the United States will have front-row seats in the VIP gallery, since Pope Leo XIV has dual citizenship of the US and Peru.

The US delegation will be led by Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Peruvian President Dina Boluarte will also be in attendance, while Italy will be represented by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also among more than 150 international delegations registered to attend, along with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Other world leaders expected at the Mass in St. Peter’s Square include Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Argentina’s Javier Milei, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and Colombia’s Gustavo Petro.

Among the European royalty in attendance will be Spanish King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

The event is expected to include several bilateral meetings between visiting dignitaries.

Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said efforts are underway to arrange a private audience between the new pope and US Vice President Vance.