05/19/2025May 19, 2025

The Kremlin said Monday that the phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump would start at 5 p.m. Moscow time (14:00 UTC).

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, said Russia “highly valued” Trump’s efforts for peace.

“It is preferable to achieve our goals through political and diplomatic means, of course,” Peskov added.

Trump said when he first announced the call would take place, he would also speak with NATO leaders and Zelenskyy afterward.

“The subjects of the call will be, stopping the ‘bloodbath’ that is killing, on average, more than 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, and trade,” Trump had said.

The call comes after the first direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in three years last week, although their meetings in Istanbul ended without a commitment to a ceasefire.

It’s also seen as a test for Trump, who had long claimed on the campaign trail that he would quickly settle the conflict once he was back in the White House before his reelection.