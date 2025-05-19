Skip next section Russia says ‘painstaking’ work ahead to end conflict in Ukraine

In a statement released minutes before US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart were due to speak Moscow seemed to dash hopes for a quick breakthrough.

“There is quite a lot of painstaking work ahead, and in some areas it may be a long process,” Kremilin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He added that “the settlement involves a large number of nuances that need to be discussed.”

Last week, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Istanbul for their first direct negotiations in nearly three years. However, the talks concluded without any agreement on halting hostilities.

Trump, who has long touted his credentials as a dealmaker, has pledged to end the war swiftly, a promise that is now facing a critical test.