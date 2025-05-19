Skip next section Merz says Europe to ramp up sanctions pressure on Russia after Trump-Putin call

05/19/2025May 19, 2025

US President Donald Trump spoke with key European leaders immediately after his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Europe and the US are united in “closely accompanying Ukraine on its path toward a ceasefire.”

Writing on social media, Merz said Europe would increase pressure on Moscow through sanctions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen thanked Trump for “his tireless efforts to bring a ceasefire to Ukraine.”

“It’s important that the US stays engaged,” she said.

Trump spoke with Merz, Von der Leyen, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after his call with Putin.