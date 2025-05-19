05/19/2025May 19, 2025
Merz says Europe to ramp up sanctions pressure on Russia after Trump-Putin call
US President Donald Trump spoke with key European leaders immediately after his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Europe and the US are united in “closely accompanying Ukraine on its path toward a ceasefire.”
Writing on social media, Merz said Europe would increase pressure on Moscow through sanctions.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen thanked Trump for “his tireless efforts to bring a ceasefire to Ukraine.”
“It’s important that the US stays engaged,” she said.
Trump spoke with Merz, Von der Leyen, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after his call with Putin.
https://p.dw.com/p/4udBt
05/19/2025May 19, 2025
Trump hints at trade opportunities for Russia and Ukraine
US President Donald Trump touted a possible trade deal with Russia if it ends its war in Ukraine.
“Russia wants to do large-scale TRADE with the United States when this catastrophic ‘bloodbath’ is over, and I agree,” Trump wrote on social media after his over two-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“There is a tremendous opportunity for Russia to create massive amounts of jobs and wealth. Its potential is UNLIMITED,” Trump added.
He said Ukraine could also be “a great beneficiary on trade.”
Trump did not provide more details.
https://p.dw.com/p/4udA8
05/19/2025May 19, 2025
Trump says Russia, Ukraine to ‘immediately start’ talks toward a ceasefire
US President Donald Trump says talks between Russia and Ukraine to end the war would start “immediately.”
In a post on his Truth Social, Trump said his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin went “very well.”
“Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a ceasefire and, more importantly, an end to the war,” he wrote.
He said he also spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders after his phone call with Putin.
Trump also spoke to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb about the call.
Trump added the Vatican offered to host the Ukraine-Russia talks.
https://p.dw.com/p/4ud9X
05/19/2025May 19, 2025
Putin says Russia agrees to work on ‘memorandum’ on possible peace accord
We are getting more information on the remarks Russian President Vladimir Putin made to reporters about his phone call with US President Donald Trump.
Putin described the conversation with Trump as “frank and meaningful.”
“It was very informative and very open and overall, in my opinion, very useful,” Putin told Russian media after the call, saying it lasted “more than two hours.”
He said Russia was in favor of a “peaceful settlement” of its war in Ukraine.
Putin said compromises would need to be found to suit both parties.
“We have agreed with the president of the United States that Russia will propose and is ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum on a possible future peace accord, defining a number of positions, such as, for example, the principles of settlement, the timing of a possible peace agreement,” Putin told reporters near the Black Sea resort of Sochi.
https://p.dw.com/p/4ucuk
05/19/2025May 19, 2025
Russian news agencies reporting the call concluded
The phone call between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin has concluded.
It lasted over two hours, several Russian state-run news agencies reported.
According to the Russian news agency RIA, Putin described the call as very informative and useful. Another Russian news agency, TASS, reported that Putin stated Russia and Ukraine must find compromises that are suitable for both sides.
https://p.dw.com/p/4ucs2
05/19/2025May 19, 2025
Trump wants to know if Putin is serious, Vance says
Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s call with his Russian counterpart, Vice President JD Vance said Trump is “more than open” to walking away from trying to end the war if he feels Vladimir Putin isn’t serious about negotiation.
Vance said Trump would press Putin on whether he was serious about negotiating an end to the conflict.
“It takes two to tango,” Vance said, adding, “if Russia is not willing to do that, then we’re eventually just going to have to say, this is not our war. It’s Joe Biden’s war, it’s Vladimir Putin’s war.”
When asked by a reporter whether Trump views Putin as a good guy or a bad guy, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the US president “has made his feelings about both sides of this war quite clear.”
“He wants to see it end,” she added.
https://p.dw.com/p/4ucom
05/19/2025May 19, 2025
Trump-Putin call on Ukraine war underway
US President Donald Trump is speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine, the White House said.
Following this conversation, Trump is scheduled to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
https://p.dw.com/p/4ucXT
05/19/2025May 19, 2025
Russia says ‘painstaking’ work ahead to end conflict in Ukraine
In a statement released minutes before US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart were due to speak Moscow seemed to dash hopes for a quick breakthrough.
“There is quite a lot of painstaking work ahead, and in some areas it may be a long process,” Kremilin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
He added that “the settlement involves a large number of nuances that need to be discussed.”
Last week, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Istanbul for their first direct negotiations in nearly three years. However, the talks concluded without any agreement on halting hostilities.
Trump, who has long touted his credentials as a dealmaker, has pledged to end the war swiftly, a promise that is now facing a critical test.
https://p.dw.com/p/4ucRc
Trump wants ‘peaceful resolution and ceasefire’ in Ukraine
US President Donald Trump was scheduled to speak with his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin, at this hour.
According to the White House, he will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once his call with Putin concludes.
“He’s grown weary and frustrated with both sides of the conflict,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday ahead of the call.
“He has made it clear to both sides that he wants to see a peaceful resolution and ceasefire as soon as possible.”
When asked whether Trump hopes to arrange an in-person meeting with the Russian leader, Leavitt said, “the president would certainly be open to that.”
Separately, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were no current plans for a direct meeting between Putin and Trump.
Leavitt said the White House would make a readout of the calls available later in the day.
https://p.dw.com/p/4ucKO
05/19/2025May 19, 2025
Germany’s foreign minister talks Ukraine with China’s Wang Yi
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul spoke with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi about Russia’s war in Ukraine.
“Russia’s war in Ukraine affects core European interests,” German Foreign Ministry said after their phone call, adding: China has “a responsibility for global peace.”
The discussion was their first since Wadephul took over as foreign minister earlier this month.
German government spokesman Christian Wagner said the call was focused on German-Chinese relations.
Last week, Germany’s new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, said in parliament on Wednesday that he was concerned about the “growing closeness between Beijing and Moscow.”
Merz also called for “de-risking,” a term used to describe reducing dependence on China.
Chinese media reported that Wang told Wadephul Monday that Berlin and Beijing should prevent the “undermining of normal bilateral cooperation in the name of so-called ‘de-risking.'”
https://p.dw.com/p/4ubul
05/19/2025May 19, 2025
What we know about Trump’s scheduled call with Putin
The Kremlin said Monday that the phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump would start at 5 p.m. Moscow time (14:00 UTC).
Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, said Russia “highly valued” Trump’s efforts for peace.
“It is preferable to achieve our goals through political and diplomatic means, of course,” Peskov added.
Trump said when he first announced the call would take place, he would also speak with NATO leaders and Zelenskyy afterward.
“The subjects of the call will be, stopping the ‘bloodbath’ that is killing, on average, more than 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, and trade,” Trump had said.
The call comes after the first direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in three years last week, although their meetings in Istanbul ended without a commitment to a ceasefire.
It’s also seen as a test for Trump, who had long claimed on the campaign trail that he would quickly settle the conflict once he was back in the White House before his reelection.
https://p.dw.com/p/4ubyv
05/19/2025May 19, 2025
Russia bans rights group Amnesty International
Russia’s prosecutor general outlawed Amnesty International Limited as a so-called undesirable organization.
In a statement, the prosecutor general described Amnesty International Limited’s London office as a “center for the preparation of global Russophobic projects,” and accused it of advocating for Ukraine.
Involvement with an “undesirable organization” is criminalized under a 2015 law. More than 200 entities, including US government-funded broadcaster RFE/RL and international environmental organization Greenpeace, are classified as such.
https://p.dw.com/p/4ubcA
05/19/2025May 19, 2025
Finland to supply ammunition to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets
Finland’s Defense Ministry announced that it would fund ammunition for Ukraine using proceeds from frozen Russian assets.
The ammunition will be purchased from Finnish industry “to boost employment at home and [send] to Ukraine to help its defense,” said Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen.
“This is a great example of the Finnish defense industry’s abilities, and it shows that our investments into ammunition production capacity are paying off,” he said.
Finland, which borders Russia, has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine. In light of Russia launching the war in February 2022, the Nordic country joined NATO after decades of military non-alignment.
https://p.dw.com/p/4uagW
05/19/2025May 19, 2025
Pope Leo XIV and JD Vance meet
A US delegation met with newly inaugurated Pope Leo XIV on Monday as Washington ups diplomatic efforts to halt the war in Ukraine.
The Vatican said there was “an exchange of views on some current international issues, calling for respect for humanitarian law and international law in areas of conflict and for a negotiated solution between the parties involved.”
Pope Leo had vowed “every effort” to help bring peace to Ukraine, while the Vatican offered to host any peace talks.
Vance spoke with some European leaders at Leo’s inaugural mass on Sunday, and with Zelenskyy about possible sanctions against Russia.
https://p.dw.com/p/4uaOJ
05/19/2025May 19, 2025
Abrams tanks heading from Australia to Ukraine
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Zelenskyy that a batch of US-made Abrams tanks are “on their way” to Ukraine, according to public broadcaster ABC.
On Sunday, Zelenskyy met Albanese in Rome, where the two discussed defense support for Ukraine.
“I’m grateful for Australia’s comprehensive support, for the Abrams tanks that are helping our warriors defend Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said after their meeting.
The delivery of the pledged tanks to Ukraine had been stalled due to reported US hesitation.
In a separate report, ABC quoted unnamed US officials who were questioning whether the tanks were suitable for Ukraine’s needs.
The US had already sent 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine which were later deemed too difficult to operate without detection or were coming under attack in drone warfare.
Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles on Monday said: “We’ve been working very closely with Ukraine, very closely with the United States, to see this shipment occur and to see the tanks be on their way.”
https://p.dw.com/p/4uZVm