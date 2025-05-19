Skip next section Abrams tanks heading from Australia to Ukraine

05/19/2025May 19, 2025

Russia’s use of drones has made it difficult for Ukraine to protect the US-sent Abrams tanks, according to US officials [FILE: May 14, 2023] Image: DVIDS/U.S. Army/dpa/picture alliance

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Zelenskyy that a batch of US-made Abrams tanks are “on their way” to Ukraine, according to public broadcaster ABC.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy met Albanese in Rome, where the two discussed defense support for Ukraine.

“I’m grateful for Australia’s comprehensive support, for the Abrams tanks that are helping our warriors defend Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said after their meeting.

The delivery of the pledged tanks to Ukraine had been stalled due to reported US hesitation.

In a separate report, ABC quoted unnamed US officials who were questioning whether the tanks were suitable for Ukraine’s needs.

The US had already sent 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine which were later deemed too difficult to operate without detection or were coming under attack. US security officials largely attribute the fighting being largely a drone warfare.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles on Monday said: “We’ve been working very closely with Ukraine, very closely with the United States, to see this shipment occur and to see the tanks be on their way.”