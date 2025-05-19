05/19/2025May 19, 2025
Abrams tanks heading from Australia to Ukraine
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Zelenskyy that a batch of US-made Abrams tanks are “on their way” to Ukraine, according to public broadcaster ABC.
On Sunday, Zelenskyy met Albanese in Rome, where the two discussed defense support for Ukraine.
“I’m grateful for Australia’s comprehensive support, for the Abrams tanks that are helping our warriors defend Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said after their meeting.
The delivery of the pledged tanks to Ukraine had been stalled due to reported US hesitation.
In a separate report, ABC quoted unnamed US officials who were questioning whether the tanks were suitable for Ukraine’s needs.
The US had already sent 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine which were later deemed too difficult to operate without detection or were coming under attack. US security officials largely attribute the fighting being largely a drone warfare.
Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles on Monday said: “We’ve been working very closely with Ukraine, very closely with the United States, to see this shipment occur and to see the tanks be on their way.”
European leaders called Trump before his phone call with Putin
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Sunday.
The four are also planning to have a follow-up call with Trump “immediately” after he speaks with Putin on Monday, the German government said.
A spokesperson for the British government said the leaders also discussed possible sanctions on Russia if Moscow does not “seriously agree” to a ceasefire and peace talks.
Macron wrote on social media that Putin “must show he wants peace by accepting the 30-day unconditional ceasefire proposed by President Trump and backed by Ukraine and Europe.” The French president did not directly mention any talk of further sanctions on Russia.
Trump had earlier said the call with Putin would include not only the war in Ukraine, but also trade.
