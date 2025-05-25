Skip next section More than 300 Russian projectiles downed overnight — Ukrainian air force

The Russian attacks targeted sites in the Kyiv region, among others Image: Russland-Ukraine-Krieg/picture alliance/AP

Ukraine’s military said Sunday it had shot down 45 Russian missiles and 266 attack drones overnight as Moscow targeted its neighbor with deadly aerial strikes for a second night running.

“Most regions of Ukraine were affected by the hostile attack. Enemy air strikes were recorded in 22 areas, and downed cruise missiles and attack UAVs (drones) fell in 15 locations,” the Ukrainian air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that its forces had intercepted 110 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 13 over the Moscow and Tver regions.

Russian attacks overnight to Saturday employed 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones, Ukrainian officials said, with 15 people wounded in the attacks.