German government wants to restrict online medical marijuana prescriptions

05/26/2025May 26, 2025

German Health Minister Nina Warken, who belongs to the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said that the government wants to restrict the online prescription of medicinal cannabis.

“It is very simple to get a prescription online,” Warken told Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily.

“You just tick what sort of discomfort you allegedly have on a checklist and you get an online prescription,” she said.

She said that the increasing use of medicinal marijuana was an example of “clear abuse,” as the drug should only be prescribed for people with serious illnesses.

Germany began permitting consumption of cannabis for medical purposes in 2017 and partially legalized recreational use in April, 2024.