05/28/2025 May 28, 2025 Russia amassing 50,000 troop along border, Zelenskyy believes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia has gathered 50,000 troops near Ukraine’s northern Sumy region.

Speaking to reporters, he added Kyiv had taken steps to prevent Moscow from conducting a large-scale offensive there.

“Their largest, strongest forces are currently on the Kursk front,” Zelenskyy said. “To push our troops out of the Kursk region and to prepare offensive actions against the Sumy region.”

The build-up of troops comes as Russia appears to be preparing for a summer offensive in Ukraine while Kyiv waits for Moscow to present a memorandum laying out its conditions to proceed with ceasefire talks.

Russia strives for buffer zone ahead of Ukraine peace talks To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Putin has said he wants a “buffer zone” along Russia’s border with Ukraine. Zelenskyy has said Kyiv believes that Russia seeks to establish a buffer zone of about 10 kilometres (6 miles).

Sumy lies on the border of Russia’s Kursk region. Russia has captured at least four border villages in the area recently, and has been moving slowly forwards over the past several weeks on parts of the frontline in eastern Ukraine near the city of Kostyantynivka.

However, Zelenskyy said that the Russians had been pushed back in that area by 4 km (2.5 miles) over the last two days.