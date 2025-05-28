05/28/2025May 28, 2025
Ukraine launches some 300 drones at Russia — Moscow
Ukraine launched almost 300 drones in one of the largest attempted attacks atRussia, including dozens targeting the capital Moscow, Russian authorities said.
“Anti-aircraft defense systems destroyed and intercepted 296 aerial drones,” the Russian defense ministry said in a statement, with at least 42 being shot down over the Moscow region, according to Governor Andrey Vorobyov.
This comes after Moscow’s record drone attack on the country over the weekend, which Kyiv said killed at least 13 people.
Ukraine said that Russia launched more than 900 drones in the three days up to Monday.
US envoy denounces Russia ‘World War III’ comments
US President Donald Trump’s envoy, Keith Kellog, said a Russianofficial stoking fears of a third World War was “unfortunate” and “reckless.”
“President Trump is working to stop this war and end the killing,” Kellog posted on the platform X. He also called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.
This comes after Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, commented on Trumps remarks, in which he said President Vladimir Putin was “playing with fire” over Ukraine.
“I know of one REALLY BAD thing — World War III. I hope Trump understands this,” Medvedev said on his X account.
Zelenskyy to meet Merz, Steinmeier in Berlin
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Germany on Wednesday for talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the German government has confirmed.
The talks will focus on military support for the war-torn country and efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the war with Russia.
The two leaders are scheduled to hold a press conference later today, with Zelenskyy later meeting German business representatives and, later on, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
It is the Ukrainian leader’s first trip to Germany since Friedrich Merz became chancellor on May 6.
