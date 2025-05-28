Skip next section Ukraine launches some 300 drones at Russia — Moscow

05/28/2025May 28, 2025

Ukraine launched almost 300 drones in one of the largest attempted attacks atRussia, including dozens targeting the capital Moscow, Russian authorities said.

“Anti-aircraft defense systems destroyed and intercepted 296 aerial drones,” the Russian defense ministry said in a statement, with at least 42 being shot down over the Moscow region, according to Governor Andrey Vorobyov.

This comes after Moscow’s record drone attack on the country over the weekend, which Kyiv said killed at least 13 people.

Ukraine said that Russia launched more than 900 drones in the three days up to Monday.

