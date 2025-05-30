Skip next section Turkey hopes to host Trump-Putin-Zelenskyy meeting

While on the visit to Kyiv, Turkey’s Fidan said that Turkey hopes Russia and Ukraine will largely finish addressing technical issues at their next potential talks in Istanbul on Monday.

He added that Ankara wants to host a leaders’ summit afterwards, with the Turkish and US presidents in attendance.

“We sincerely think that it is possible to cap the first and second direct Istanbul talks with a meeting between Mr. (Donald) Trump, Mr. (Vladimir) Putin and M. (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, under the direction of Mr. (Recep Tayyip Erdogan),” Fidan said.

However, during a press conference with Fidan, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha did not disclose whether Ukraine would participate in the Istanbul talks on Monday.

He stated that Ukraine had not yet received the expected memorandum from Russian negotiators containing their proposals for the upcoming negotiations.