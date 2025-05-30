05/30/2025May 30, 2025
Turkey hopes to host Trump-Putin-Zelenskyy meeting
While on the visit to Kyiv, Turkey’s Fidan said that Turkey hopes Russia and Ukraine will largely finish addressing technical issues at their next potential talks in Istanbul on Monday.
He added that Ankara wants to host a leaders’ summit afterwards, with the Turkish and US presidents in attendance.
“We sincerely think that it is possible to cap the first and second direct Istanbul talks with a meeting between Mr. (Donald) Trump, Mr. (Vladimir) Putin and M. (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, under the direction of Mr. (Recep Tayyip Erdogan),” Fidan said.
However, during a press conference with Fidan, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha did not disclose whether Ukraine would participate in the Istanbul talks on Monday.
He stated that Ukraine had not yet received the expected memorandum from Russian negotiators containing their proposals for the upcoming negotiations.
Turkey FM says Ukraine, Russia ‘want ceasefire’
Ahead of a potential second round of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul next week, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that both sides wanted a ceasefire.
“I observe that the issue is beginning to take a more optimistic turn as negotiations start. Both parties want a ceasefire. No one says they don’t want it,” Fidan said on a train to Kyiv, according to the Anadolu news agency.
Fidan arrived in Kyiv on Friday and met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. He also visited a memorial for fallen soldiers and was expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later in the day.
Earlier this week, Fidan held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
Ukraine has not yet confirmed whether it will send a delegation to the talks proposed by Russia for Monday.
Russian drones target Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Odesa regions
Several people, including two teenagers, were injured in a massive Russian drone attack overnight on Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region.
According to Governor Oleh Syniehubov, eight people, including two 16-year-olds, were injured in an attack in the village of Vasyliv Khutir.
The main city of the Kharkiv region also came under Russian drone attack, which targeted a trolleybus depot and injured two people, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.
“Today, Kharkiv suffered another attack: the enemy fired 8 ‘shaheds’ at one of the depots where our trolleybuses were being repaired and maintained,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
He added that one trolleybus was completely destroyed and 18 others were damaged to varying degrees. More than 30 nearby apartment buildings also sustained damage.
In the southern Odesa region, meanwhile, the Russian attack hit the town of Izmail, Ukraine’s biggest port on the Danube River. The port is important for critical imports and lies across the river from Romania.
A delivery service branch was destroyed in the drone attack, said regional Governor Oleh Kiper. He reported no casualties.
The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia launched 90 drones and two ballistic missiles against Ukraine overnight that targeted the Kharkiv, Odesa, and Donetsk regions.
