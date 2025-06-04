Skip next section Berlin: Push for nationwide ban on private New Year’s fireworks

June 4, 2025

The German Police Union (GdP) in Berlin is pushing for a countrywide ban on private fireworks around New Year’s, news agency DPA reported, citing the branch chairman.

“The public is ready to rethink how we celebrate New Year’s,” said Stephan Weh, who pointed to results from an online survey in April which showed high levels of support for more stringent restrictions on fireworks.

The poll conducted by Berlin GdP showed that 97% of around 178,000 respondents backed banning of firewords for private use, while 93% supported a ban on sales.

The issue was brought into sharp focus at the beginning of this year when 5 people were killed in firework-related incidents and many more were injured.

A video also went viral showing a man shoot a firework into an apartment in Berlin’s Neukölln district, sparking anger and debate about the conduct of revelers during this time.

Emergency services are frequently attacked and injured in incidents where fireworks are fired deliberately towards them.

Instead of private fireworks, 91% of respondent supported organized public firework displays, with nearly half saying they would attend such events.

