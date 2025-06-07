Skip next section Ukraine denies Russian claims of delaying POW exchange

Ukraine is not delaying the exchange of soldiers’ bodies, official Ukrainian sources said on Saturday, denying earlier claims by Russia.

Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said in a statement that there was no fixed date for the return of bodies and that Russia was not sticking to the agreed parameters of the POW swap, accusing Moscow of “dirty games” and “manipulations.”

Ukrainian security official Andriy Kovalenko also urged Moscow to stop “playing dirty games” and return to constructive work.

“Today’s statements by the Russian side do not correspond to reality or to previous agreements on either the exchange of prisoners or the repatriation of bodies,” Kovalenko, an official at Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, said on the Telegram app.