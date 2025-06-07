Skip next section Russian strikes hit multiple cities as Ukraine targets Moscow

Besides the large Russian aerial assault on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, there were also strikes on Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and the city of Ternopil, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a post on social media.

“To put an end to Russia’s killing and destruction, more pressure on Moscow is required, as are more steps to strengthen Ukraine,” he said.

Russia, meanwhile, said it downed 36 Ukrainian drones on Saturday.

At least two people were injured in the Moscow region as a result of the Ukrainian drone attack, Governor Andrei Vorobyov said.

Russia’s aviation watchdog said the Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky airports in the Moscow region had temporarily suspended operations to ensure flight safety but that flights had resumed.