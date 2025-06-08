06/08/2025June 8, 2025
Russia continues to accuse Ukraine of delaying planned exchange of dead fighters
Russian officials said on Sunday that they are still waiting for Ukraine to confirm a planned exchange of 6,000 bodies of soldiers who died in action.
Lieutenant General Alexander Zorin said that Russia has brought 1,212 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to the exchange site at the border.
They are waiting for confirmation from the Ukrainian side.
It comes a day after Russia and Ukraine accused the other of endangering plans to exchange prisoners of war and soldiers’ bodies.
Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said in a statement that there was no fixed date for the return of bodies and that Russia was not sticking to the agreed parameters of the POW swap, accusing Moscow of “dirty games” and “manipulations.”
The agency accused Russia of submitting lists of prisoners of war for repatriation that didn’t correspond to agreements reached.
https://p.dw.com/p/4vbmF
06/08/2025June 8, 2025
Russia says it expanded its offensive into Dnipropetrovsk
The Russian Defense Ministry says its forces have entered Ukraine’s eastern Dnipropetrovsk region for the first time since the war began over three years ago.
The move marks a significant escalation, with Moscow claiming progress beyond areas it has previously annexed.
Kyiv has not yet responded, but the region is a key mining and industrial hub and home to millions.
It also said that Russian troops captured the village of Zoria in Ukraine’s Donetsk region.
Analysts warn that further Russian gains there could deal a serious blow to Ukraine’s military and economy.
https://p.dw.com/p/4vblw
Welcome to our coverage
Russia said its forces have pushed into Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region and are continuing their advance there.
Earlier this month, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia occupies around one-fifth of Ukraine.
We’ll explore the significance of this latest advance as the war, now dragging into its fourth year, continues to grind on.
We’re also monitoring reports of a possible exchange of prisoners of war and soldiers’ bodies. If that happens, we will bring you the details here.
Stay with DW for real-time news, analysis, and insights from our correspondents on the ground as we continue to cover Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.
https://p.dw.com/p/4vblh