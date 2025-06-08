Skip next section Russia continues to accuse Ukraine of delaying planned exchange of dead fighters

Russian officials said on Sunday that they are still waiting for Ukraine to confirm a planned exchange of 6,000 bodies of soldiers who died in action.

Lieutenant General Alexander Zorin said that Russia has brought 1,212 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to the exchange site at the border.

They are waiting for confirmation from the Ukrainian side.

It comes a day after Russia and Ukraine accused the other of endangering plans to exchange prisoners of war and soldiers’ bodies.

Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said in a statement that there was no fixed date for the return of bodies and that Russia was not sticking to the agreed parameters of the POW swap, accusing Moscow of “dirty games” and “manipulations.”

The agency accused Russia of submitting lists of prisoners of war for repatriation that didn’t correspond to agreements reached.