Young and wounded soldiers among those freed in Ukraine-Russia POW swap

06/09/2025June 9, 2025

The return of POWs and the repatriation of the bodies of the dead is one of the few things the two sides have been able to agree on Image: Handout/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/AFP

More details are emerging about the prisoner-of-war exchange between Ukraine and Russia, which both sides have confirmed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the swap includes wounded and seriously wounded soldiers, as well as those under the age of 25. He noted that the exchange process would take several days to complete.

Neither Zelenskyy nor the Russian Defense Ministry disclosed how many POWs would be exchanged.

The exchange follows an agreement reached during ceasefire talks held earlier this month in Istanbul, Turkey. At the time, both Moscow and Kyiv stated that the swap would involve more than 1,000 captured soldiers.

The deal appeared to be in jeopardy over the weekend when the Russian Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of failing to retrieve the bodies of its fallen soldiers, which Russia had intended to repatriate.

Zelenskyy claimed that Moscow had not provided Kyiv with the names of more than 1,000 Ukrainians whose bodies had been agreed upon for return. He accused Russian authorities of playing “dirty” games.