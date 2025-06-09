Skip next section Poland scrambles jets after Russian strikes on Ukraine

Poland scrambled warplanes on Monday to secure its airspace as Russia launched hundreds of drones at Ukraine.

“Due to the intensive air attack by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, Polish and allied aircraft began to operate in Polish airspace in the morning,” Warsaw’s Operational Command said in a statement on Facebook.

Poland is one of Ukraine’s closest allies and a member of NATO.

It has reported breaches of its airspace during previous Russian attacks.

In March 2024, Poland reported that a Russian cruise missile had violated its airspace and demanded an explanation from Moscow. A similar incident occurred in December 2023.